FM asks rural banks to step up credit to leverage consumption boost from GST cuts
Summary
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said many companies are moving their services like data centres from tier-1 to tier 2 & 3 cities, and rural banks should focus on such emerging areas to improve their financial health
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked rural banks to leverage the consumption boost from lower goods and services tax rates to boost credit in semi-urban and rural areas.
