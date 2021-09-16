FM Sitharaman may announce details of central support for proposed bad bank

Lenders sell stressed loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) at a discount, either in exchange for cash or a mix of cash and security receipts. These receipts are redeemable as and when the ARC recovers a specific loan. That apart, ARCs charge an asset management fee of 1.5-2% of the asset every year. The government guarantee will help the NARCL decide how much lenders would have to cough up as management fee every year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}