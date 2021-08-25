Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will undertake an annual performance review of public sector banks (PSBs) in Mumbai on Wednesday. This is Sitharaman's first visit since the onset of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (Ease) 4.0 reforms agenda for financial year 2021-22 will be unveiled by FM Nirmala Sitharaman later today.

Ease is the common reform agenda for all public sector banks (PSBs) aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking.

EASE 4.0: 5 things you should know about

- This year PSBs will focus on introducing and promoting new analytics-based offers to existing retail customers like pre-approved car loans, EMI offers on e-commerce purchases and also for existing MSME customers.

-EASE focuses on six themes of customer responsiveness, responsible banking, credit offtake, PSBs as Udyami Mitra, deepening financial inclusion and digitalisation, and developing personnel for brand PSB.

-It is part of the reforms agenda devised on the recommendations made at the PSB Manthan held in November, 2017 involving senior management of PSBs and representatives from government.

-The overarching framework for the reforms agenda is "Responsive and Responsible PSBs".

-Its first edition EASE 1.0 was launched in January 2018.

-EASE 3.0 was launched in February last year, which sought to enhance ease of banking in all customer experiences, using technology, alternate data and analytics.

