Focus of RBI's PCA framework has shifted to capital, asset quality: Care Ratings
Mumbai: The focus of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action (PCA) framework has shifted to capital, asset quality and leverage, Care Ratings said in a note.

“Additionally, recently banks which had moved out of the PCA framework based on RBI’s assessment were either not profitable when the restrictions were lifted or had higher than allowed non-performing asset (NPA) level. RBI has addressed this issue in the revised framework by introducing a structured exit policy and removing the profitability parameter," it said.

However, the exit of any bank from the PCA framework continues to depend on RBI’s supervisory comfort and assessment on sustainability of profitability of the bank, the note said.

The new prompt corrective action framework would apply to all banks operating in India including foreign banks operating through branches or subsidiaries from January 2022.

On 2 November, RBI tweaked its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework to exclude the profitability parameter from its list of triggers. RBI has also revised the level of shortfall in total capital adequacy ratio that would push the lender to “risk threshold three" category. Lenders breaching this risk threshold have the most stringent restrictions placed under PCA.

“The objective of the PCA Framework is to enable supervisory intervention at appropriate time and require the Supervised Entity to initiate and implement remedial measures in a timely manner, so as to restore its financial health," the regulator said.

The PCA framework was introduced in December 2002 as a structured early intervention mechanism along the lines of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s (FDIC) PCA framework. These regulations were later revised in April 2017.

Following Indian Overseas Bank’s exit in September, only Central Bank of India remains under PCA. RBI uses PCA framework to rein in banks that have breached certain regulatory thresholds in bad loans and capital adequacy. PCA entails curbs on high-risk lending, setting aside more money on provisions and restrictions on management salary.

