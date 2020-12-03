Focus on surplus liquidity with rate cut seen remote

Some experts also believe that instead of squeezing out the liquidity, RBI could tread the middle path by fixing the floor price on overnight rates that have fallen to record lows. “The simplest solution is for RBI to introduce variable rate reverse repos (VRR) for a fixed quantum of say ₹4 trillion. By encouraging banks to bid closer to repo rate in this VRR, RBI can push up the weighted average remuneration to banks in the LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) window. This would then pull up rates in the call and tri-party repo markets," said ICICI Securities in a recent note.