Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced a slew of measures related to urban cooperative banks (UCBs), including exposure norms, a credit repository and cyber security guidelines.

These banks came into focus on 24 September, when RBI put severe curbs on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, including on cash withdrawals, amid a probe into accounting lapses. Cash withdrawals were capped at ₹1,000 per account for six months, but subsequently relaxed to ₹50,000, as panic spread among depositors.

While guidelines for these measures are yet to be released, the announcements show the central bank’s intent to tighten regulations for cooperative banks in India.

The first of the three measures by RBI is with regard to reducing concentration risks in the exposures of UCBs. RBI said on Thursday that it is planning to amend certain regulatory guidelines relating to exposure norms for single and group or interconnected borrowers, promotion of financial inclusion and priority sector lending.

The central bank has already put in place an exposure framework for the commercial banks. The Large Exposure Framework (LEF), effective from 1 April 2019, seeks to reduce concentration risk in the banking industry, already saddled with bad loans. It aims to align with the standards on supervisory framework for measuring and controlling large exposures issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

“These measures are expected to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of UCBs and protect the interest of depositors," said RBI on Thursday, adding that a draft circular proposing the changes for stakeholder comments will be issued shortly.

The PMC Bank case showed how the bank had disbursed most of its loans to a single borrower group. According to a PTI report on 29 September, erstwhile managing director of the bank, Joy Thomas, reportedly admitted to the RBI that the bank's actual exposure to the bankrupt HDIL is over ₹6,500 crore a whopping 73% of its total assets of ₹8,880 crore.

The second measure relates to the bringing UCBs under the ambit of RBI’s Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC). The central bank said that with a view of building a similar database of large credits extended by primary (urban) co-operative banks (UCBs), it has been decided to bring UCBs with assets of ₹500 crore and above under the CRILC reporting framework. Detailed instructions will be issued by 31 December, 2019, it said.

The third measure is meant to strengthen the cybersecurity practices of these cooperative banks. RBI said it had prescribed a set of baseline cyber security controls for UCBs in October 2018 and has now decided to prescribe a comprehensive cyber security framework for the UCBs.

“The framework would mandate implementation of progressively stronger security measures based on the nature, variety and scale of digital product offerings of banks," it said.

According to RBI, such measures would, among others, include implementation of bank specific email domain; periodic security assessment of public facing websites/applications; strengthening the cybersecurity incident reporting mechanism; strengthening of governance framework; and setting up of Security Operations Center (SOC). Detailed guidelines regard will be issued by 31 December, 2019, it said.