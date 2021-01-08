For bankers, 2020 was a bad year to have a good year

For bankers, 2020 was a bad year to have a good year3 min read . 01:27 PM IST
- Traders and investment bankers have flourished despite the global economic crisis, turning bonus discussions into a delicate balancing act
Wall Street banks have had a decent crisis so far. That is unlikely to translate to bumper bonus payments for bankers and traders, as chief executives and boards grapple with the optics of big payouts amid economic hardship on Main Street.
At Bank of America Corp. the bonus pool is likely to be flat, according to people familiar with the bank’s plans. Bonuses for some JPMorgan Chase & Co. traders are expected to rise, according to a person familiar with the situation, but not as much as the 39% increase in trading revenues at the New York-based bank in the first nine months of 2020. Morgan Stanley has said it would pay $1,000 bonuses to most employees making less than $150,000, but hasn’t given any guidance on payouts for higher-earning staff.
