For India’s banks, the worst on margins may not be over yet
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 03 Nov 2025, 02:06 pm IST
Summary
Indian banks are facing a prolonged squeeze on profit margins, as faster loan repricing and rising credit demand outpace the fall in deposit costs. Mixed signals from top lenders suggest relief may not come soon.
India’s banks are feeling the downside of monetary easing. As loan rates adjust faster than deposit costs, most lenders reported thinner margins in the September quarter, underscoring how the Reserve Bank of India’s 100-basis-point rate cuts between February and June have begun to squeeze profitability.
