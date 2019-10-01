NEW DELHI : In a first-of-its-kind service by an Indian bank in the United Kingdom (UK), ICICI Bank has launched digital account opening facility using the bank’s mobile application.

The new service enables Indian passport holders moving to UK for work, to open a current account in UK while they are in India itself. This account is equivalent to a savings account in India, ICICI Bank said in a release.

To open an account, a soon-to-be expat individual can simply download the bank’s UK mobile application called ‘ICICI Bank UK iMobile’ and furnish all KYC details electronically without visiting a branch in the UK. The account is instantly activated thus allowing customers to start transacting immediately. Customers will receive a contactless debit card at their correspondence address within a few days either in UK or in India and will also be able to remit money 24x7 instantly to any ICICI Bank account in India.

"We have introduced the opening of a personal current account in digital manner to further improve engagement with our customers. This unique proposition heralds a new era of opening an account in few minutes, a marked improvement over a few days taken earlier. We believe that ease of banking is a key parameter for individuals when they look for a banking partner," Loknath Mishra, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank UK PLC, said.

You will need to scan the first page of your passport and click a selfie on the app where an image mapping facility will match the photo in the passport with the selfie.

The current account gets activated instantly along with instant password and mobile PIN. One can immediately start using the account. The contactless debit card is sent at customer’s correspondence address either in UK or India.