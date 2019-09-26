The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has eased withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank account holders, increasing the limit to ₹10,000 from ₹1,000. With this relaxation, more than 60% of the depositors of the Mumbai-based urban cooperative bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, the RBI said. The RBI said that this relaxation has been granted to reduce the hardship of the depositors of PMC Bank.

The central bank is "closely monitoring the position and shall continue to take further steps as are necessary to safeguard the interest of the depositors of PMC Bank," the RBI said.

PMC Bank account holders can now withdraw up to ₹10,000, including ₹1,000 wherever already withdrawn in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account. This restriction is in place for six months.

“On a preliminary assessment of the bank’s latest depositor and liquidity profile as furnished by the Administrator, RBI has decided, in the interest of depositors, to review the Directions. It has been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding ₹10,000 (including ₹1,000 wherever already withdrawn) of the total balance held in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI on Tuesday imposed operational restrictions on the PMC Bank, capping withdrawals at ₹1,000 per account. The bank is also not allowed to make any fresh loans. The restrictions will be in force for six months, the RBI said.

The RBI however clarified that its directions "should not, per se, be construed as cancellation of its (PMC Bank) banking licence. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till further notice/instructions," the RBI said.

PMC Bank in a notice to its shareholders said that the bank has been put under regulatory restrictions by RBI for six months and the board has been superceded and an Administrator has been appointed. The bank has cancelled its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which was proposed to be held on 28 September.