Foreign banks donate towards India's covid fight

UBS, on the other hand, said that in the initial phase, it will work with Swasti, a Bangalore-based non-governmental organization (NGO) which designs and delivers health and well-being solutions across India. In stage two, UBS will support COVAX on education programs and ensuring the equitable procurement and distribution of vaccines. Led by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the COVAX initiative tries to ensure equitable access to covid-19 vaccines across the globe. In the third phase, UBS will team up with some of its existing partners in India to help build resilience in local communities and support mental well-being.