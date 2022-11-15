Foreign banks eye bilateral settlement arrangements

The standoff between Indian regulators and the European Securities and Market Authority over the supervisory and auditing powers of clearing corporations after the derecognition of six Indian CCPs rages on. Indian regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), RBI and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) are not comfortable letting scrutiny and inspection by overseas market regulators as it may result in ceding ground to an authority that is exercising extra-territorial jurisdiction over the activities of Indian CCPs. European banks are concerned with such actions as they will not be able to settle trades in foreign exchange, gilts, currency and interest rate derivatives done on Indian exchanges. If the matter is not resolved by 30 April 2023, then foreign lenders will have to start unwinding their positions through CCPs. The banks also stand to lose business if foreign portfolio investors look at doing business with other custodian banks where there is regulatory certainty.