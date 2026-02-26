Mumbai: At 3:50 am on a quiet Kolkata morning, 35-year-old numerologist Vivek Baid woke up to a string of notifications that would upend his day. One message became two, then three. By 4 am, he had received eight transaction alerts for his forex card. All eight, he said, were successful.
How money moved out of BookMyForex cards as customers scrambled for answers
SummaryCustomers slept while their money was spent in Brazil. BookMyForex cards saw balances drained overnight. Users are miffed about the lack of accountability and answers from the card provider, eager to know when they will be refunded.
Mumbai: At 3:50 am on a quiet Kolkata morning, 35-year-old numerologist Vivek Baid woke up to a string of notifications that would upend his day. One message became two, then three. By 4 am, he had received eight transaction alerts for his forex card. All eight, he said, were successful.
