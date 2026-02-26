How money moved out of BookMyForex cards as customers scrambled for answers

Baid’s experience was mirrored by Himanshu Raj. The 39-year-old said he woke up on Tuesday morning to a barrage of messages saying that transactions on his BookMyForex card were being declined, while others were being approved. All of these said that the card was used in Brazil, even as the physical card lay with Raj. In three transactions, the Gurugram-based PR consultant lost $370 or over ₹33,000 from his forex card.