Citing an example of the South Asian crisis, Archarya said, a large number of the public sector banks in the region had to privatized, post the crisis and they were sold at fire sale prices in many cases to private equity investors from abroad because they had money. “I am visualizing that we should not end up in this scenario. In my view, it would be better to actually divest these stakes in a graceful manner at right prices and the right prices will be attractive from a variety of constraints only for the relatively healthier, public sector banks in my view," he said.