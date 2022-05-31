Former SBI executives appointed as bad bank CEO and chairman

NARCL has also appointed Karnam Sekar as an independent director and non-executive chairman of the board. Sekar was the chief executive of Indian Overseas Bank from July 2019 to June 2020, prior to which he was the head of Dena Bank from September 2018 until its merger in April 2019. Sekar was a deputy managing director and the chief credit officer of SBI before he moved to erstwhile Dena Bank.