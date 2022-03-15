Free pricing system to boost MFIs, but borrowers' credit cost to jump: Analysts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
3 min read.09:52 PM ISTAgencies
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday allowed microfinance lenders to fix interest rates on loans with a rider that those should not be usurious for the borrowers
The new regulatory regime for microfinanciers will strengthen the sector, but however, will lead to increased credit cost of borrowers, analysts said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday allowed microfinance lenders to fix interest rates on loans with a rider that those should not be usurious for the borrowers. A microfinance loan is defined as a collateral-free loan given to a household having an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh.
Microfinance institutions and MFI-turned lenders hailed the RBI's regulatory framework on microfinance loans announced, saying that these guidelines will further deepen the penetration of micro-credit in the country.
The framework for microfinance loans announced by the RBI will further help deepen penetration of micro-credit in the country, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank C S Ghosh said.
MD & CEO of Village Financial Services Kuldip Maity said this is indeed a welcome step and mark the beginning of a new era of the MFI sector.
CEO and Director of MFIN Alok Misra said the framework is comprehensive and it will usher a new beginning in the MFI industry.
Rating agencies have opined that the new regulatory regime for microfinanciers, wherein the cap on interest they could charge on borrowers has been freed up, will bring in the industry under regulatory coverage but will lead to increased credit cost for borrowers.
Each regulated entity (RE) should put in place a board-approved policy regarding pricing of microfinance loans, said the 'Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Regulatory Framework for Microfinance Loans) Directions, 2022'. In the past, the central bank used to announce the rates on quarterly basis.
Also, each RE has to disclose pricing-related information to a prospective borrower in a standardised simplified factsheet. The directions will come into force from April 1. Further, there should be no pre-payment penalty on microfinance loans.
Icra Ratings in a note said that though loan pricing freedom is good in terms of margins, the increased permissible indebtedness poses risk of overleveraging of borrowers.
In a note, India Ratings said the ability of small and mid-sized MFIs to implement risk-based pricing will enable them to build both scale as well as operating buffers, resulting in improved credit worthiness in the eyes of lenders. It also is expected to improve the ability of non-NBFC-MFIs to enter newer geographies, as pricing can now be differentiated, and cover the higher operating costs for the same.
The new regulations will lead to a positive effect on the sector, especially for mid and small ones which were unable to originate substantially and their viability came under question once the lending rate came down to 21.5% due to price caps.
In addition, only 30% of the industry was constituted by NBFC-MFIs where the RBI guidelines were mandatory while it was voluntary for the rest where banks, small finance banks, NBFCs were larger players, India Ratings said.
There were also diverse opinions on whether the extant norms include secured NBFCs (gold, two-wheeler etc), which has now been completely removed to bring a level playing field. But India Ratings warned that the pricing cap withdrawal will result in increased cost of credit for borrowers.
