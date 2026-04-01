Mumbai: Fresh capital in hand after a change in ownership, Sammaan Capital, the erstwhile Indiabulls Housing Finance, is looking beyond mortgages to diversify its loan book and build a multi-product non-bank entity, according to managing director and chief executive officer Gagan Banga.
Fresh capital in hand, Sammaan Capital to diversify loan book beyond mortgage
SummaryOver the next three years, the first phase of the growth plan, the NBFC plans to venture into new product segments such as personal loans, gold loans and MSME loans.
Mumbai: Fresh capital in hand after a change in ownership, Sammaan Capital, the erstwhile Indiabulls Housing Finance, is looking beyond mortgages to diversify its loan book and build a multi-product non-bank entity, according to managing director and chief executive officer Gagan Banga.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More