Fresh covid surge not to significantly impact MFI collections: Jana SFB CEO

It does impact if the customers do not pay on time. We are a signatory to the MicroFinance Institutions Network (MFIN) CRL which is the common responsibility code and is all of us had agreed that we will not do more than three lenders per customers, we will not give more than a certain amount of loan, we will not give loans to delinquent customers. That is very good because in a way it puts industry under discipline and also makes sure the customer doesn’t get over-leveraged. It does bother us that we are in a moment where we have followed the rules, but customers are not really stepping up to pay. Assam is less than 1% of our microfinance book. So, to that extent it is not something which will cause any serious impact.