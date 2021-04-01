Fresh fund infusion to hardly strengthen tangible equity of banks: India Ratings

Mumbai: The government’s proposed equity infusion in four public sector banks (PSBs) through non-interest-bearing bonds, while bolstering their regulatory capital levels, would not strengthen their tangible equity by as much owing to their lower intrinsic value, said a report by India Ratings and Research.

It said that these long-tenor securities would be factored at par value rather than the discounted value in the banks’ balance sheet. These banks have weak tangible buffers or a weaker ability to build and maintain capital buffers, it said, adding that the intrinsic net worth of these instruments could be lower by more than 50% at the outset, than similar maturity government papers in the market.

The illiquid, non-trading nature of these securities could add to the discount, the rating agency said.

The central government will infuse ₹14,500 crore capital in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, and UCO Bank through non-interest-bearing bonds, after a similar infusion of ₹5,500 crore in Punjab and Sind Bank in December.

The recapitalization bonds, which would be issued “at par" for the amount sought by the eligible banks, will have six different maturities, the finance ministry said in a gazette notification. Interestingly, the government’s use of zero-coupon route comes despite concerns raised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that such bonds are issued at a deep discount to the face value, and it is difficult to ascertain their net present value.

“The agency understands that despite fiscal constraints, the government has been supportive over the years in terms of capital infusion in PSBs with ₹2.5 trillion being infused over FY18-FY20 alone. While prior to FY18, the government would do a direct infusion of equity in PSBs, FY18 onwards it has used recapitalization bonds," India Ratings said on Thursday.





This process, it said, involved banks subscribing to the recapitalization bonds with a maturity ranging between 10-15 years and coupon rates of 7.4%-7.7%. The government would then use the funds raised to be infused back in PSBs as equity and banks would hold these securities in their investment portfolio under the held-to-maturity category.

