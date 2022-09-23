Fresh out of PCA, Central Bank wants to remain cautious3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:39 AM IST
- The bank had written thrice to RBI, requesting a relook at the PCA restrictions and apprising it of the progress it made
MUMBAI : State-owned Central Bank of India, the last lender to exit Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) corrective action, wants to retain the cautiousness it has learnt over the last five years, picking and choosing corporate lending opportunities, managing director and chief executive Matam Venkata Rao said.