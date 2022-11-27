From an NGO to a bank, CEO shares story of the transformation of Bandhan Bank

However, the non-interest income fell by 9.2 % during the quarter to ₹476.4 crore from ₹524.5 crore a year ago. Net NPAs too improved to 1.86 % against 3.04 %. The provisioning requirement fell to ₹1,279.7 crore for the quarter as against ₹5,613.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin for the lender stood at 7 % for Q2FY23. Total advances grew by 17.4% to ₹95,834.9 crore at end of September 2022 against ₹81,661.2 crore by a year ago same period, the lender said. Total deposits increased by 21.3 % to ₹99,365.8 crore.

