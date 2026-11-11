From banks to NBFCs, foreign capital chases India’s credit growth

Subhana Shaikh
5 min read11 Nov 2026, 05:47 PM IST
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The world’s largest alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. announced to invest ₹5,000 crore in IIFL Finance Ltd for an approximately 16% stake.
Summary
Foreign investors are stepping up bets on Indian lenders, drawn by the expanding retail credit market and consolidation in the NBFC sector.

Foreign capital is increasingly flowing into India’s non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with global private equity (PE) firms and financial institutions buying stakes in established lenders amid intensifying competition and rising credit demand.

On Tuesday, the world’s largest alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. announced its plan to invest 5,000 crore in IIFL Finance Ltd for an approximately 16% stake.

The investment, part of IIFL's 6,414-crore capital raise, comes days after PE firm TPG’s Rise Funds agreed to invest an initial 525 crore in Kirloskar Group-backed Arka Fincap Ltd, with the possibility of infusing another 275 crore subject to business milestones and regulatory approvals.

Indian NBFCs' appeal lies in their growth potential, established lending franchises and the opportunity to participate in the expansion of businesses that have already built distribution networks and customer relationships.

Also Read | Kirloskar-backed NBFC Arka gets ₹525 cr initial commitment from TPG Rise

“There is good growth potential first and a lot of comfort has come from there,” said Siddharth Goel, director at credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

“If you had asked me about this six years ago, then it would have been a different story. When regulations were loose. So there was a grey area regarding governance. But now, governance is becoming stronger. So, that way it gives more comfort to foreigners because for them governance is of the most importance,” Goel said.

Advances to the NBFC sector grew 15.4% in September, compared with 13.3% a year ago, according to recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

“...NBFIs have emerged as a major credit provider, outpacing banks in the advanced economies. In India, too, growth in NBFC credit has been high in recent years, even though banks remain the major credit provider. Importantly, the Indian NBFC sector has exhibited robust health in terms of profitability, asset quality and capital position,” said RBI Bulletin for October.

Charm of consolidation

Consolidation in the NBFC sector is also attracting foreign investors, with larger players gaining scale and smaller entities finding it increasingly difficult to compete, said Nirav Shah, managing director at financial services and investment banking firm Equirus Capital.

Shah said investors were also increasingly recognizing the opportunity in listed lenders, rather than entering unlisted companies and waiting for years for an eventual initial public offering (IPO) or another liquidity event.

Also Read | Navi’s UPI growth fuels NBFC arm’s loan expansion

The latest deals follow a spate of foreign investments in the country’s lending businesses, reflecting global investors’ interest in tapping its expanding retail credit market.

Earlier this year, in April, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) invested 39,618 crore for a 20% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd, marking one of the largest foreign investments in an Indian NBFC. In October, Bloomberg reported that Japan's largest bank is considering increasing its stake to more than 50%.

In March 2025, American private investment firm Bain Capital LP agreed to invest 4,385 crore for an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance Ltd, triggering a mandatory open offer for an additional 26% stake.

Abu Dhabi-based public investment conglomerate International Holding Company also agreed to acquire a 43.5% stake in housing finance company Sammaan Capital Ltd, formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance, for nearly 8,850 crore in October 2025.

Before turning to NBFCs, foreign investors poured money into Indian banks. These deals include Emirates NBD’s proposed acquisition of a 60% stake in RBL Bank, Blackstone’s 6,196-crore investment for a 9.99% stake in Federal Bank, and Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s investment in Yes Bank. Warburg Pincus and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority also committed capital to IDFC First Bank in 2025.

The trend has resulted in rating upgrades for several entities. After MUFG’s infusion, Shriram Finance’s long-term rating was upgraded to AAA from AA+. S&P Global Ratings assigned an inaugural international issuer credit rating of BBB- to Federal Bank’s long-term rating, placing the lender in the global investment grade category.

Capital boost

For NBFCs, the attraction of foreign equity is not limited to funding expansion. It can also improve their capital position and, in turn, their ability to borrow at more competitive rates. This is particularly important as NBFCs face competition from banks and small finance banks in better-quality lending segments, while their own borrowing costs remain relatively elevated.

“Now, what is also happening is lending is becoming a function of cost of borrowing, and that is not coming down for NBFCs,” Shah said, adding that equity infusion could help lenders compete by offering loans at lower yields.

He said even a 50-basis-point reduction in borrowing costs could make a significant difference to profitability given the large borrowing bases of these companies.

On Tuesday, IIFL Finance said that Blackstone’s investment will raise its capital adequacy ratio to 30% from 17%, support the next phase of growth across its secured lending businesses, and could improve its credit ratings and lower its borrowing costs over time.

Also Read | Banks, NBFC insurance income at risk on Irdai fee caps

“We view the event as a positive development, since it addresses a key balance-sheet constraint and will provide the company with substantial growth capital at a time when it is looking to scale its secured lending franchises,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report on 11 November.

“The participation of Blackstone also provides a strong institutional endorsement of the franchise and could improve the company's access to funding over time,” the report said. The brokerage has raised its earnings per share estimates by 7% for fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) and by 11% for FY28 to account for this equity infusion.

Shah expects the trend to continue, although the number of attractive investment opportunities will determine its pace.

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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