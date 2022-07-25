Attrition now hits banks, as rivals woo frontline staff

While HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, has seen over 43% attrition among frontline and sales officers, IndusInd Bank has attrition at the junior level, in line with what is being seen in the industry. According to bankers and industry experts, many companies with sales and customer-facing functions, where employees chase targets in high-pressure environments, are seeing the same trend. However, attrition in the senior and middle management levels remains restricted so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}