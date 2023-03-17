FSIB recommends Ashwani Kumar as MD of UCO Bank1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:36 AM IST
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 11 candidates from various public sector banks (PSBs) for the forthcoming positions of MD & CEO in PSBs, the Bureau said in a statement
NEW DELHI : FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Thursday recommended the name of Indian Bank executive director Ashwani Kumar for the post of managing director of UCO Bank.
