Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Banking /  FSIB recommends Ashwani Kumar as MD of UCO Bank

FSIB recommends Ashwani Kumar as MD of UCO Bank

1 min read . 02:36 AM IST PTI
UCO Bank shares closed at Rs20.80 per unit, up 0.73%, on BSE. Photo: Mint

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 11 candidates from various public sector banks (PSBs) for the forthcoming positions of MD & CEO in PSBs, the Bureau said in a statement

NEW DELHI :FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Thursday recommended the name of Indian Bank executive director Ashwani Kumar for the post of managing director of UCO Bank.

NEW DELHI :FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Thursday recommended the name of Indian Bank executive director Ashwani Kumar for the post of managing director of UCO Bank.

Prior to joining Indian Bank, Kumar was serving as chief general manager of Mumbai Zone of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Prior to joining Indian Bank, Kumar was serving as chief general manager of Mumbai Zone of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 11 candidates from various public sector banks (PSBs) for the forthcoming positions of MD & CEO in PSBs, the Bureau said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ashwani Kumar for the position of MD & CEO in UCO Bank vice Soma Sankara Prasad who is completing his tenure on May 31, 2023," it said.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

Kumar rose through ranks serving various offices of five PSBs viz. Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, PNB and Indian Bank.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

His work experience includes working in wholesale banking division and as head of several branches (including Industrial Finance Branches and Licensed Commercial Banks (LCBs)).

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP