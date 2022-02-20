Gas-station ATMs are a banking battleground

ATM operators were among the businesses that got caught up in the Justice Department’s Operation Choke Point, an investigation launched in 2013 into banks’ dealings with companies seen as more likely to be involved in illegal activity. Rather than go after the companies individually, prosecutors targeted the financial infrastructure keeping them in business, “choking them off from the very air they need to survive," a department official told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

