Get an instant home loan approved with Kotak Mahindra Bank new facility

The instantaneous home loan facility enables existing customers to get the final sanction letter for new home loans as well as for a top-up on an existing home loan, all through the digital channel
You no longer need to wait endlessly for loan approvals anymore. In the new-age digitised marketplace, lenders have reduced the turnaround time drastically to offer instant loans. Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) launched instant in-principle sanction of home loans on its digital platform – Kotak Digi Home Loans. The bank is offering home loans starting at 6.75 per cent. Kotak Bank offers the lowest interest rates on home loans.
24 Jan 2021, 06:31 AM IST
How instant home loan works
Kotak Digi Home Loans conducts an instant digital credit assessment and the applicants are shown their home loan eligibility amount, the tenure of the loan, interest rate and EMI. The applicants can choose the loan amount and tenure and add a co-applicant as well to increase the eligible loan amount. Applicants will then receive an in-principle sanction letter and thereafter proceed for online submission of documents.
How to apply
You can apply online for Kotak Digi Home Loans through the Kotak website. Existing Kotak customers can also apply for Kotak Digi Home Loans through Kotak net banking or the mobile banking app. To apply for the loan, you need to log in to internet banking, go to the “My Accounts" page, click on the “Loans" tab and choose “instant sanction - home loan"
Kotak Mahindra Bank home loan interest rate
Kotak offers home loans and balance transfer loans starting at 6.75%* p.a., which is one of the lowest rates in the home loan market.
Kotak Mahindra Bank insta top-up Loan
For the insta top-up loan, the whole process can be carried out digitally. All you need to do is log on to internet banking, apply for the top-up by choosing the amount and tenure, and complete the process by entering the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.
What is in-principle approval in relevance to a home loan?
When you apply for in-principle approval, the Bank will decide whether to approve the home loan based on your financial health. There is no remittance of the actual loan that takes place when the borrower gets the In-Principle approval. In-Principle approval is a guarantee that the Bank will give you the loan provided information and documents are verified successfully.
Here are some benefits
Quick approval
No personal visits to the lender’s office
Safe and secure
Clarity of approval
Clarity of the home amount
Just because a loan is easily available does not mean you should opt for it. In fact, taking a loan without carefully considering the pros and cons can do more harm than good
