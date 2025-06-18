Unfazed by new players, GIC Re gears up to reclaim market share
18 Jun 2025
Summary
Narayanan attributed the fall in the company’s market share in the domestic market from 60% to below 50% over the past 3-4 years to the increased size of the sector, entry of new players and more business being written by other existing players at a time when GIC itself was de-growing.
Mumbai: Encouraged by promising results in the previous fiscal year, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re is looking to take the fight to its private-sector and foreign rivals. The country’s largest and oldest reinsurance company grew its non-obligatory business for the first time in four years.
