Mumbai: The US-Iran deal to end the war in West Asia is likely to lead to some immediate correction in insurance pricing as supply chain pressures ease and aviation picks up, industry expert said. However, a broader normalization of pricing could take some time to materialize as marine policy covers are expected to remain under stress, they said.
Global insurance prices to see some correction on US-Iran deal, but full normalization to take time
SummaryWhile the US-Iran peace deal has been announced and the signing is set for Friday, similar agreements have fallen through in the past, experts said, adding this is a risk that insurers would want to stay away from till there is more certainty.
Mumbai: The US-Iran deal to end the war in West Asia is likely to lead to some immediate correction in insurance pricing as supply chain pressures ease and aviation picks up, industry expert said. However, a broader normalization of pricing could take some time to materialize as marine policy covers are expected to remain under stress, they said.
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Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.
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