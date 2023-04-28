Global Markets: Short bets against First Republic rose to $376 million in past 30 days, say S3 Partners2 min read 28 Apr 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Reports states that short bets against the beleaguered First Republic Bank have been increasing in recent weeks, despite surging costs to borrow the company's shares, according to S3 Partners.
First Republic Bank plunged to a record low on Friday, after rising 14% banking on a rescue plan meet between US officials along with with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve.
