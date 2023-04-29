Global Markets: Silicon Valley Bank failure forces US Fed towards broad changes to bank rules7 min read 29 Apr 2023, 01:40 AM IST
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Friday said it was too slow to respond to problems at Signature Bank because of staffing shortages.
The Federal Reserve’s bank-supervision chief called for an extensive reevaluation of requirements for US financial firms as regulators said the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank exposed lapses in oversight.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×