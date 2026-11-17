Gold-loan-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are preparing a collective pitch to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking easier capital requirements and a review of risk-weight norms. The move, channelled through a newly founded federation, comes as lenders grapple with rising asset-quality concerns following the central bank’s revised gold loan regulations.
To strengthen their representation, gold loan companies have come together to form the Federation of Gold Loan Companies (FGLOC), which they intend todevelop into a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the sector.