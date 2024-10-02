Industry
Brisk growth in gold loans likely behind RBI warning
Summary
- Outstanding gold loans at banks grew 41% year-on-year in August to ₹1.4 trillion. But analysts say a secured asset class like bullion still presents fewer risks than what was seen in personal loans.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) caution on gold loans is likely on account of the brisk growth in the segment, analysts said, but a secured asset class like bullion would still present fewer risks than what was seen in personal loans.
