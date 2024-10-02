Brisk growth in gold loans likely behind RBI warning

Monday’s was RBI’s first major industry-wide caution against certain gold loan practices of banks and non-bank financiers. However, there have been sporadic cases in the past. In March, RBI barred non-bank lending IIFL Finance from giving out gold loans. In a statement, the regulator had said there were “serious deviations" in assaying and certifying purity and net weight of gold at the time of sanction of loans and at the time of auction following a default. It also flagged disbursal and collection of loan amounts in cash, which was far in excess of the statutory limit, among other issues. The ban was removed after six months on 19 September.