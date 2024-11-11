Industry
Gold loans glitter on personal loan crackdown, soaring prices
Summary
- Loans against gold jewellery grew at a staggering 51% in September, as against 15% in March, showed data from August. In contrast, personal loans grew at 11.4% in September, the slowest in almost four years as banks went slow after RBI raised risk weights on unsecured loans.
The regulatory clampdown on unsecured personal loans has given a fillip to loans against the yellow metal, with gold loans soaring in the last few months.
