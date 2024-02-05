Gold loans without gold? Bizarre but true at BoB
Employees at Bank of Baroda (BoB) branches in India disbursed fake gold loans last year, breaching regulatory guidelines and potentially risking depositors' money. The loans were given without any collateral and were later credited back to the bank as normal loan repayments.
Mumbai: Gold loans without gold. Processing fees paid by branch. And repayments backdated to hoodwink the system.
