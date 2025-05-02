Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 2

Gold prices in your city, May 2: After the yellow metal hit a record high, touching nearly ₹1 lakh last week, gold prices have cooled down in India amid easing global market pressures. In the midst of these market fluctuations, investors still seek to secure their portfolios in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 2 On May 2, Gold MCX prices at 7:40 am stood at ₹92,390 per 10 grams, up by ₹51/10 gms, according to data on the official website, while the MCX Silver prices rose by ₹146/kg to ₹94,875/kg.

Additionally, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹92,660/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 2 at 7:40. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹84,938/10 gms. Silver prices stood at ₹94,930/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

With the beginning of May 2025, here's a look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today. Check here for prices of the precious metals in your city on May 2 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 2 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹92,490/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹94,760/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹94,875/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 2 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹92,570/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹94,840/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹94,875/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — May 2 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹92,330/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹94,600/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹94,875/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 2 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹92,760/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹95,040/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹94,875/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 2 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹92,370/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹94,640/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹94,875/kg.