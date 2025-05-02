Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 2

Gold prices in your city, May 2: After the yellow metal hit a record high, touching nearly 1 lakh last week, gold prices have cooled down in India amid easing global market pressures. In the midst of these market fluctuations, investors still seek to secure their portfolios in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

On May 2, Gold MCX prices at 7:40 am stood at 92,390 per 10 grams, up by 51/10 gms, according to data on the official website, while the MCX Silver prices rose by 146/kg to 94,875/kg.

Additionally, 24-carat gold was priced at 92,660/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 2 at 7:40. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at 84,938/10 gms. Silver prices stood at 94,930/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 2

Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — 92,490/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 94,760/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 94,875/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 2

Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — 92,570/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 94,840/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 94,875/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — May 2

Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — 92,330/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 94,600/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 94,875/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 2

Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 92,760/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 95,040/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 94,875/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 2

Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 92,370/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 92,390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 94,640/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 94,875/kg.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

