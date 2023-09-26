comScore
From Goldman Sachs to HSBC, 5 banks collaborate on global approach to disclosing stock positions: Report

 26 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST Livemint

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and other banks are developing a tool to disclose clients' stock positions, aiming to minimise under-reporting risks. The initiative, called Endoxa, is the first bank-led consortium to tackle global rules on disclosure reporting. b

Five banks collaborate to disclose stock positions to minimise the risks of under-reporting (REUTERS)Premium
Five banks collaborate to disclose stock positions to minimise the risks of under-reporting (REUTERS)

In a bid to bolster transparency, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and other banks are adopting a common global approach to disclosing clients' stock positions, according to Reuters news agency. The five banks are working on a tool to minimise the risks of under-reporting, particularly when investors make so-called short bets or build stakes using derivatives, the agency said citing sources.

Regulators require investors to report the securities they hold when certain thresholds are breached, leading to time-consuming analysis of the rules. The process can lead to missteps and penalties.

Now to prevent the risk of under-reporting, banks have begun to invest in RegTech to cut the costs of complying with such rules through automation.

Goldman Sachs Global Head of Position Regulatory Reporting, Pete Chisholm, told Reuters that the initiative, called Endoxa, is the first bank-led consortium to tackle global rules on disclosure reporting.

Endoxa members hope other banks will join over time.

The five banks will be working with RegTech specialist Droit and a law firm to write a common digital machine-readable code that consortium members can implement to ensure consistent compliance.

STAKES UP

In some of the recent cases, investors have amassed large stakes in publicly traded companies that, while within the rules, have taken other market participants by surprise.

Although Endoxa's members remain free to help clients build positions confidentially, the consortium will work with lawyers and regulators to agree on a precise interpretation of the rules around disclosures, a Reuters report added.

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
