From Goldman Sachs to HSBC, 5 banks collaborate on global approach to disclosing stock positions: Report1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
In a bid to bolster transparency, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and other banks are adopting a common global approach to disclosing clients' stock positions, according to Reuters news agency. The five banks are working on a tool to minimise the risks of under-reporting, particularly when investors make so-called short bets or build stakes using derivatives, the agency said citing sources.