Goldman Sachs predicts three more US Fed rate hikes, no cuts in 2023
In the wake of much expected US jobs data and rise in producer prices, Goldman Sachs has predicted three more US fed rate hikes in 2023 without any rate cut
Amid the reflection of sticky inflation and labour market resilience in recent US data, Goldman Sachs expects the US Federal Reserve to remain hawkish in 2023. The US central bank can raise interest rates three more times this year, said Goldman Sachs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×