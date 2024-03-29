Good Friday 2024 Bank holiday: Are banks open in your city today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar has mentioned a holiday on 29 March for all the banks across the country in view of the Good Friday festival. However, it is not a national holiday so in some states banks will remain open.

Are banks closed on Good Friday 2024?

Banks are shut in almost all Indian states and Union Territories on 29 March, Friday except in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Jammu, and Kashmir.

While the regular branches of the banks will be closed on Good Friday, the online services will continue smoothly.

In March this year, banks remained shut for 14 days due to public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

For instance, some of the bank holidays that were observed in March 2024 were- Chapchar Kut (1 March), Mahashivratri (8 March), and Holi (25 March). Bihar celebrated state-specific holidays such as Bihar Diwas on 22 March and Yaosang second day/Holi on March 26 and 27.

Banks to remain open on 31 March, Sunday

Usually, banks are shut in the entire country on 31 March- the end of the financial year but this time the RBI has ordered that all designated branches of agency banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday (March 31), as a part of "special measures for the current financial year".

Bank holiday in April 2024

Banks will be closed for 14 days in April this year, according to the RBI calendar. Banks will remain shut on accounts of several festivals such as Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi/Telugu New Year/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Ist Navratri, Ramzan-Id, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju/Himachal Day, Shree Ram Navami, Garia Puja.

