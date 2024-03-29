Good Friday 2024 Bank holiday: Are banks open in your city today
RBI has declared a holiday on 29 March for banks due to Good Friday, except in some states. Online services will be operational. Banks remained closed for 14 days in March due to various holidays.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar has mentioned a holiday on 29 March for all the banks across the country in view of the Good Friday festival. However, it is not a national holiday so in some states banks will remain open.
