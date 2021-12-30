The Punjab National Bank on Thursday said that it has come up with the facility of online life certificate submission for central and state government pensioners. The easy-to-use web-based platform will enable pensioners to submit their life certificate through Video-Based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP).

This paperless submission process has been designed to involve video-based identification along with other simple pre-requisites such as a computer or a mobile/tab equipped with a camera, with GPS and microphone facility, the state-run bank said.

Pensioner’s mobile number and Aadhaar number should be linked with bank account number. The pensioner will be able to submit their ‘Life Certificate’ via a video call through the bank’s corporate website www.pnbindia.in under “Online Services" section, the bank said.

Post accessing the online platform, pensioners will have to enter the account number and mobile number registered with the bank. After validation of these details and aadhaar number, the pensioners will be able to initiate a video call with the bank official who will further validate details online during this process.

On successful validation of all the parameters, the request will be approved. The LC will be processed within two working days and an acknowledgement will be sent to pensioner’s registered mobile number.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.