Google Pay looks beyond distribution, wants to create a credit ecosystem
Google Pay is evolving its business model in India from a simple distributor of third-party personal loans to a comprehensive provider of credit ecosystems.
Mumbai: Google Pay has been distributing personal loans on behalf of its lending partners for several years and has now expanded its product suite to include credit cards. However, while personal loans are a third-party product, the credit card launch is the first native product introduced by the payments giant, which aims to go beyond distribution and create a credit ecosystem on the platform.