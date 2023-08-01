Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm users alert! Yes Bank has this good news for you2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST
YES BANK launches UPI payments through RuPay Credit Cards, enabling customers to link their credit card with UPI-enabled apps for easier transactions with enhanced security
YES BANK has launched UPI payments through RuPay Credit Cards. With this, customers can now link their YES BANK RuPay Credit Card with UPI-enabled apps such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik, PayZapp, among others, making credit card-based transactions easier with enhanced security.
