Govt elevates 12 general managers as executive directors in UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, others. Check list
Sanjay Rudra, general manager, Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed ED, Union Bank of India. Another General Manager from the same bank, Vijaykumar N Kamble will take over as ED of UCO Bank. Scroll to know more
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed a total of twelve general managers as executive directors in various Public Sector Banks, people in the know informed news agency PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message