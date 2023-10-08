The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed a total of twelve general managers as executive directors in various Public Sector Banks, people in the know informed news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointments of 12 EDs.

According to the PTI report, Sanjay Rudra, general manager, Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed ED, Union Bank of India. Another General Manager from the same bank, Vijaykumar N Kamble will take over as ED of UCO Bank.

Bhavendra Kumar, currently Chief General Manager with Canara Bank, has been elevated to become ED of the same bank.

Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank, has been elevated as ED of the bank, while Ravi Mehra, general manager, has been promoted to become ED of Punjab & Sind Bank.

Rajiv Mishra, Chief General Manager with Union Bank of India, will take over as ED of Bank of India, and Brajesh Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda, will join Indian Bank as ED in March.

At the same time, Rohit Rishi, Chief General Manager in Indian Bank, will take over as ED of Bank of Maharashtra next month.

In addition, the government has approved the appointment of Lal Singh as ED, Bank of Baroda; Shiv Bajrang Singh as ED, Indian Bank; Mahendra Dohare as ED, Central Bank of India; and Dhanaraj T as ED, Indian Overseas Bank.

Bank long weekends in October 2023 Banks will remain closed for 18 days as per the Reserve Bank of India's calendar of holidays. These holidays include the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. But going by the RBI's calendar, there are 11 holidays that are either festive or gazetted.

The long bank weekend began at the beginning of this month as it was a Sunday holiday on October 1, followed by Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) across India.

On October 24, a maximum number of banks will remain non-operational because of the Dussehra holiday (except Hyderabad and Imphal).

