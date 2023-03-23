Government Backing for Clean-Energy Startups May Replace SVB Loans
Federal grants may be better suited than bank loans to support clean-energy innovation, industry advisers say
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has triggered a debate over the best way to support unprofitable businesses that are developing new technologies.
When it comes to innovations aimed at climate change, some say government agencies should play a bigger role.
Before regulators took over Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, it stood out as a lender to clean-energy companies such as residential-solar providers and fuel-cell makers, as well as developers of climate-related technologies like low-carbon cement.
The bank’s loans to startups pale in comparison to the more than $1 trillion invested in such businesses by venture-capital firms during the past few years, according to research provider PitchBook Data Inc. The lender, however, provided an important alternative to more expensive and dilutive equity capital, according to investment bankers serving the industry.
“For better or for worse, they played a unique role in the venture-financing space," said Jeremy Swan, a managing principal with advisory firm CohnReznick LLP. He leads the firm’s financial services and sponsors practice.
Silicon Valley Bank’s status as a federally insured depository institution has raised the question of whether it assumed too much risk by lending to early-stage and unprofitable startups. With largely unproven products, these companies often lack assets to pledge against a loan and rely on cash from venture investors, creating a mismatch between risk and return for a bank lender, said Bob Bartell, president of risk and financial consulting firm Kroll LLC’s corporate finance business.
“It is pretty uncommon for a [commercial] bank to make a loan to an unprofitable business if it is not collateralized by a personal guarantee of a business owner or a corporate guarantee of a larger parent company," Mr. Bartell said. Lending without tangible collateral means “taking equity risk and getting paid debt returns," he said.
Government agencies, on the other hand, can represent a more suitable source of low-cost capital to risky businesses because the support they provide usually doesn’t depend on profits, Arij van Berkel, a senior vice president of Lux Research Inc., said in a webinar hosted by the consulting firm. Mr. van Berkel leads Lux’s energy-research team.
“A government, or a government-affiliated organization, [has] other motives for taking a high risk," he said. “For example, they want to meet climate goals or they want to turn their economy into a circular economy."
Federal agencies do “a good job" of providing seed capital that helps entrepreneurs start new businesses. But funding dwindles during the three to seven years it can take for a startup to become attractive to venture-capital and private-equity firms, said Rita Hansen, co-founder and chief executive of Onboard Dynamics LLC. The company develops portable units that help reduce methane emissions during natural gas pipeline maintenance and other activities.
Started at Oregon State University in 2013 with Energy Department backing through its Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-E, Onboard later received support from angel investors. Still, Onboard struggled to fund operations before private-equity firm BP Energy Partners bought a majority stake in the business less than two years ago, Ms. Hansen said. Onboard had a Silicon Valley Bank account, but the lender considered the company to be too young for a loan, she said.
“The government has an expectation that there’s this big safety net of private capital that is going to catch all these new companies, but that’s a big mistake," Ms. Hansen said. She added that government funding, when available, is often “competitive and prescriptive," leaving little room for a startup to make decisions on how to spend it.
Clean-energy companies deploying proven technologies, such as solar systems, have better chances of benefiting from recently established federal financial incentives in areas such as infrastructure, clean energy and chip manufacturing, said Peter Davidson, chief executive of Aligned Climate Capital, a clean energy-focused firm in New York. Before setting up Aligned in 2019, Mr. Davidson led the Energy Department’s loan programs office during the Obama administration.
“There’s massive new amounts of government assistance" becoming available under recently enacted laws, Mr. Davidson said.
He also cited grants and loans offered by so-called state green banks as well as other federal sources such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Aligned Climate, for example, uses USDA loans to buy solar installations in rural areas.
Ms. Hansen said early-stage startups often don’t have the resources to figure out how to tap government incentives and sometimes find the process too cumbersome.
“Nobody in my network of founders has found out yet how to leverage any funding from the Inflation Reduction Act," she said, referring to the 2022 law that established and extended tax incentives for clean-energy investments.
The recently added government incentives for clean energy didn’t focus on early-stage startups, but the situation could change as reducing carbon emissions becomes a more pressing goal, Anthony Schiavo, a research director at Lux, said during the webinar. He said that more nondilutive, direct funding from government sources could encourage venture-capital firms to back less profitable businesses and change their traditional method of building portfolios with the idea of producing one or two very profitable startups to offset many failures.
“The VC goal or playbook was to invest in a lot of companies with the explicit outcome of trying to get to a billion-dollar startup," he said. “I think [this model] is not very good for the sustainable-innovation space. In general, we need some of these technologies to work. We need to decarbonize a bunch of different sectors."
Ms. Hansen said venture-capital firms turned down her investment pitches many times, telling her Onboard wouldn’t produce the return multiples of 10- or 30-times invested capital in the period that they wanted. It’s often hard for developers of clean-energy equipment to deliver such returns because these businesses require a large amount of capital, she said.
“We need patient capital that’s willing to tolerate lower returns," Ms. Hansen said. “It’s hardware that’s going to solve the climate problem. It’s not software. It’s not an app."