Centre raises small savings deposit rates1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:51 PM IST
For Senior Citizen Savings Schemes interest rate has been raised from 8% to 8.2%, while monthly income schemes will earn 7.4% compared to 7.1% earlier, showed the order
The government on Friday raised interest rates on various small savings schemes by 10-70 basis points from 1 April to 30 June. The highest increase is for National Savings Certificates, from 7% in January-June to 7.7%. Five-year time deposits will earn interest of 7.5% from the earlier 7%, while the rate on five-year recurring deposits was raised from 5.8% to 6.2% for the period.
