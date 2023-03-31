Centre raises small savings deposit rates

Experts said the increase in interest rates on small savings instrument was expected and it will help in garnering steady deposits in the June quarter. In the budget for FY24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said she would take steps to make small saving schemes more attractive. She proposed to raise deposit limits for Senior Citizen Savings Schemes from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh, and from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹9 lakh for monthly income scheme single accounts and from ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh for joint accounts.