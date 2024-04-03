Govt mulls ESOPs for PSB employees; decision expected after Lok Sabha election 2024, Deloitte to advise on framework
PSBs in India may soon offer stock options to employees as the government rekindles discussions on ESOP. This long-standing demand from PSB could help them retain talent in a competitive market. The decision is expected after Lok Sabha elections 2024 with a framework being developed by Deloitte.
The government has rekindled discussions with public sector banks (PSBs) on offering stock options to eligible employees, reigniting hope for this long-standing demand of the lenders, according to a report by Economic Times.
