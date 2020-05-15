Government raises 34,000 crore through auction

MUMBAI : The government bond auction on Friday raised ₹34,000 crore after exercising the green shoe option in two securities. The government had earlier planned to raise ₹30,000 crore through the bond auction.

The government raised ₹14,000 crore through 6.18% 2024 bond at 5.02% and ₹13,000 crore through 7.57% 2033 bond at 6.46% and ₹7000 crore through 7.16% 2050 bond at 6.82%.

“The auction cut-off results were slightly lower than expected. The market is still awaiting RBI’s response to extra borrowing. If it gets delayed, prices might react adversely on Monday," said Navin Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The increased government’s borrowing programme to ₹12 trillion last week had led to market expectations that RBI will step in to support the market, or that the government will place securities directly with the central bank.

On Thursday, the government also announced to switch ₹30,000 crore worth short term securities into long term bonds. The switch which is scheduled for 18 May will result in the market getting saddled with long term securities.

Banks are currently parking excess liquidity worth ₹7.5 trillion under the RBI’s reverse repo window.

The 10-year benchmark yield closed at 5.78%, unchanged from yesterday.

